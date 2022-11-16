Baltimore County man charged with rape, assault and soliciting of a minor

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department's Special Victims Unit arrested and charged a man for Second Degree Rape.

Evan Martin, 34, is also charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, drug distribution, and other assault charges.

Baltimore County Police Department

Martin is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Detectives are still seeking information from anyone with knowledge about this case, or any other potential victims.

More information will be released when available.