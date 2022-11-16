Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County man charged with rape, assault and soliciting of a minor

Handcuffs generic
File
Handcuffs generic
Posted at 5:21 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 17:38:41-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department's Special Victims Unit arrested and charged a man for Second Degree Rape.

Evan Martin, 34, is also charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, drug distribution, and other assault charges.

Evan Martin.jpg

Martin is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Detectives are still seeking information from anyone with knowledge about this case, or any other potential victims.

More information will be released when available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices