Baltimore County schools get rewarded for cleaning up county

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Schools are cleaning up the environment and getting rewarded for their hard work.

Nineteen schools are splitting up $24,500 worth of grants.

Those schools got that money in a ceremony Friday.

It's all a part of the county's “Clean Green 15 Challenge.”

They want students to spend 15 minutes when they can to pick up litter in messy areas. That message paid off.

The county says these schools removed more than 30,000 pounds of trash.

“So just take a moment to imagine 25 bags of trash, that's a lot in any given site, multiply that by 100,” officials said. “So we're talking 2,500 bags of litter, no longer in our streams and not in our bay.”

Patapsco High School and Colgate Elementary School won the project's grand prizes.

They will get $3,000 each to support school-based environmental projects and stem resources.