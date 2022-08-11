Watch Now
Baltimore County School Board member Lisa Mack resigns due to 'serious health issues'

Posted at 5:06 PM, Aug 11, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Lisa Mack, member of the Baltimore County Board of Education, announced her resignation effective immediately, because of serious health issues.

Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018.

She is chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education advisory and stakeholder group meetings and routinely volunteers in schools.

“Ms. Mack approaches every decision with students in mind, asking how an action will improve outcomes for children,” said Baltimore County Board of Education Chair Julie Henn. “Her steadfast advocacy for our teachers and students is beyond measure. I can’t begin to adequately thank her for her service and for the personal sacrifice she has made advocating for the students and staff of Baltimore County Public Schools. The Board extends its heartfelt wishes to Ms. Mack for strength, health, and happiness.”

“I want to thank Ms. Mack for her service and commitment to BCPS staff and students,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Ms. Mack supported our schools, as demonstrated by her volunteer work in schools across the county, and deeply valued the work of our educators. I wish her well as she takes the needed time to focus on her health.”

