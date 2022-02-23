Baltimore County Public Schools updates mask requirements for schools and offices

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — On Tuesday, the Board of Education of Baltimore County discussed action taken by the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its emergency mask mandate.

The Maryland General Assembly’s Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review (AELR) committee must approve the decision and determine what date the mandate would be lifted statewide.

If the committee approves the decision, local school districts will have the ability to make an independent decision about mask mandates.

Baltimore County Public Schools now says masks and face coverings will be optional in schools and offices the first day after the County has 14 consecutive days of COVID case rates in the moderate or low transmission levels.

This is less than 50 cases per 100,000 residents over 7 days. BCPS will notify the community once the county has met this metric.



Masks will still be required on school buses and in school health rooms.