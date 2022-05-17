Baltimore County Public Schools teacher earns $25k Educator Award

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Melissa Salkeld, a kindergarten teacher at Prettyboy Elementary School, was surprised today with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award for her dedication to academic growth in her students.

Every year, her kindergarteners show improvement over their peers, ready and equipped to thrive in school.

Salkeld now joins the national Milken Educator Network, a team of more than 2,800 educators and leaders across the U.S. dedicated to furthering quality education.

She is the first educator from Prettyboy Elementary to be awarded and the only recipient from Maryland this year.

Also known as the "Oscars of teaching", the Milken Educator Awards inspire educators that are making a difference for students and their communities.

Recipients are recognized for what they have done so far early in their career, and for what they can accomplish.

Oprah, who has been a longtime education advocate, shared her congratulations to this year's winners in a video message thanking "the most incredible educators around the country."

