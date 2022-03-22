Baltimore County Public Schools set to end optional COVID-19 testing in schools

Watch
Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 22, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Due to low student and staff participation across the system, Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) was informed that they'll no longer be conducting optional COVID-19 tests.

CIAN Diagnostics, the external vendor, made the decision to end optional testing in BCPS. However, testing will still be available in health-suites to symptomatic students.

Those who still wish to participate in optional testing can use any of the free testing sites available by the Baltimore County Department of Health.

For more information on county testing and site locations, click here.

