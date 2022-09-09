Baltimore County Public Schools recruiting sessions

BALTIMORE. MD — Baltimore County Public Schools are hosting several recruitment centers in hopes of filling all vacancies the county has. Potential candidates should come dressed and ready for an interview. Candidates must also apply online prior to attending an event. Bus driver positions require a complete print out of your driving record from an MVA kiosk. Driver and attendant positions require candidates to bring a valid drivers license and or state ID. More information on BCPS positions can be found on their website.
Position
Location
Day
Time
Cafeteria Worker
The American Job Center
3637 Offutt rd. Randallstown 21133
Tuesday, September 9, 2022
2:00pm
Bus Driver
Cockeysville Bus Lot
105 Wright ave. Cockeysville 21030
Thursday September 20, 2022
10am, 11am, 12pm
Bus Attendant
Cockeysville Bus Lot
105 Wright ave. Cockeysville 21030
Thursday September 20, 2022
10am, 11am, 12pm
Ground Workers
Virtual
Monday September 12, 2022
Friday September 16, 2022
10am-1pm
Building Service Workers
Virtual
Monday September 12, 2022
Friday September 16, 2022
10am-1pm
All available positions
Eastern Family Resource Center, 9150 Franklin Square Dr., Rosedale 21237
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
9am-12pm
All available positions
Eastpoint Mall, 7839 Eastpoint Mall, Baltimore 21224
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
10am-1pm
Support Staff
Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Thursday September 29, 2022
10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.