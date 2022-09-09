Watch Now
Baltimore County Public Schools recruiting sessions

Posted at 12:45 AM, Sep 09, 2022
BALTIMORE. MD — Baltimore County Public Schools are hosting several recruitment centers in hopes of filling all vacancies the county has. Potential candidates should come dressed and ready for an interview. Candidates must also apply online prior to attending an event. Bus driver positions require a complete print out of your driving record from an MVA kiosk. Driver and attendant positions require candidates to bring a valid drivers license and or state ID. More information on BCPS positions can be found on their website.

Position

Location

Day

Time

Cafeteria Worker

The American Job Center

3637 Offutt rd. Randallstown 21133

Tuesday, September 9, 2022

2:00pm

Bus Driver

Cockeysville Bus Lot

105 Wright ave. Cockeysville 21030

Thursday September 20, 2022

10am, 11am, 12pm

Bus Attendant

Cockeysville Bus Lot

105 Wright ave. Cockeysville 21030

Thursday September 20, 2022

10am, 11am, 12pm

Ground Workers

Virtual

Monday September 12, 2022

Friday September 16, 2022

10am-1pm

Building Service Workers

Virtual

Monday September 12, 2022

Friday September 16, 2022

10am-1pm

All available positions

Eastern Family Resource Center, 9150 Franklin Square Dr., Rosedale 21237

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

9am-12pm

All available positions

Eastpoint Mall, 7839 Eastpoint Mall, Baltimore 21224

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

10am-1pm

Support Staff

Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Thursday September 29, 2022

10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. 

