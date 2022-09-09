Baltimore County Public Schools recruiting sessions

BALTIMORE. MD — Baltimore County Public Schools are hosting several recruitment centers in hopes of filling all vacancies the county has. Potential candidates should come dressed and ready for an interview. Candidates must also apply online prior to attending an event. Bus driver positions require a complete print out of your driving record from an MVA kiosk. Driver and attendant positions require candidates to bring a valid drivers license and or state ID. More information on BCPS positions can be found on their website.



Position Location Day Time Cafeteria Worker The American Job Center 3637 Offutt rd. Randallstown 21133 Tuesday, September 9, 2022 2:00pm Bus Driver Cockeysville Bus Lot 105 Wright ave. Cockeysville 21030 Thursday September 20, 2022 10am, 11am, 12pm Bus Attendant Cockeysville Bus Lot 105 Wright ave. Cockeysville 21030 Thursday September 20, 2022 10am, 11am, 12pm Ground Workers Virtual Monday September 12, 2022 Friday September 16, 2022 10am-1pm Building Service Workers Virtual Monday September 12, 2022 Friday September 16, 2022 10am-1pm All available positions Eastern Family Resource Center, 9150 Franklin Square Dr., Rosedale 21237 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 9am-12pm All available positions Eastpoint Mall, 7839 Eastpoint Mall, Baltimore 21224 Wednesday, September 28, 2022 10am-1pm Support Staff Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222 Thursday September 29, 2022 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.