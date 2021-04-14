Baltimore County Public Schools mistakenly exposed the personal information of 2,500 employees

TOWSON, Md. — The personal information of 2,500 or so Baltimore County Public School employees was mistakenly exposed on the system's website.

Officials say it happened on or around December 16, last year.

Initially it was thought only employees could view and have access to the information, which included names and social security numbers.

"At the time BCPS published the list, we believed the list had technical safeguards in place to hide the personal information from unauthorized access," said Charles A. Herndon, a schools spokesman.

But it wasn't until January 15, when it was discovered that the information was actually made public.

Once officials finally found out about the error, the information was permanently removed from the webpage.

However, those affected weren't even notified about the breach until this week by email.

Since the incident, Herndon says the system has enhanced its technical security measures.

Staff were reportedly offered a one-year complimentary membership to Experian IdentityWorks to monitor their credit.

Thus far, Herndon said their is no evidence to suggest any staff member's private information has been misused by unauthorized individuals.

The incident has no tie to last November's ransomware attack on the schools IT system, according to Herndon.

