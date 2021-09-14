Baltimore County Public Library's Reisterstown Branch reopens after a 14-month renovation

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — On Tuesday, Baltimore County Public Library Director Alcántara-Antoine welcomed customers back into the Reisterstown Branch after its renovation.

Following a ribbon cutting, the building opened to the public for the first time since closing in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and subsequently to a 14-month renovation.

The library, which opened in 1961 with the former Franklin Academy (founded in 1820) as its two-story core structure, boasts a redesigned floor plan and new features created to meet the needs of community members.

New features include enclosure of the central courtyard, new teen area, meeting room, preservation Station (a system-first DIY digitization lab for preserving photos), films and family memories and a revamped children’s area.