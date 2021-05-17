Baltimore County Public Library open for in-person browsing

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — After more than a year of pandemic-related closures, Baltimore County’s libraries are back open for in-person browsing.

BCPL Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine was there to greet visitors at the Cockeysville branch Monday. This is a first for her since joining the organization in February.

“It’s wonderful it’s gratifying. This is why we do what we do,” said Alcántara-Antoine. “We’re here to serve the public and in person face-to-face direct public service, this is what we do best. So, we’re just really happy to have people come back to the library.”

Branches are open at 30% capacity. They are open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

