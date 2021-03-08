Baltimore County Public Library no longer charging overdue fees for those under 18

TOWSON, Md. — The Baltimore County Public Library is no longer charging overdue fees for members under 18-years of age.

The move is retroactive, meaning 13,000 youth accounts that have been blocked or have owed balances will be reinstated and cleared.

A similar model for members of all ages is being considered, but for now anyone over 18 still has to return their library materials on-time or face a late fee.

These new rules do not apply to lost or damaged library items. In that case, the member regardless of age will be charged a replacement fee.

Popular items regularly have a wait list, so the library is asking youth members to be mindful of the return due-date despite the extended loan time now given.

