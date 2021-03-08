Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County Public Library no longer charging overdue fees for those under 18

items.[0].image.alt
Chnit Siri Kan Ti N Cheiynghim //Getty Images/EyeEm
books.jpg
Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 09:02:06-05

TOWSON, Md. — The Baltimore County Public Library is no longer charging overdue fees for members under 18-years of age.

The move is retroactive, meaning 13,000 youth accounts that have been blocked or have owed balances will be reinstated and cleared.

A similar model for members of all ages is being considered, but for now anyone over 18 still has to return their library materials on-time or face a late fee.

These new rules do not apply to lost or damaged library items. In that case, the member regardless of age will be charged a replacement fee.

Popular items regularly have a wait list, so the library is asking youth members to be mindful of the return due-date despite the extended loan time now given.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020