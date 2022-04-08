Watch
Baltimore County providing financial relief to reduce sewer extension project costs for Perry Hall Manor residents

Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 08, 2022
PERRY HALL, Md. — Baltimore County will be providing financial relief for Perry Hall Manor residents, it was announced Friday.

The County has secured funding from the state which will pay for a significant sewer extension project in the Perry Hall Manor neighborhood.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski also announced plans to introduce legislation to provide income-based relief to homeowners for future water and/or sewer extension projects.

Under the County Code, property owners are subject to pay a portion of the costs associated with projects public water or sewer is connected or passes by their property. These costs can be substantial for many homeowners.

With the funding announced today, homeowners will now be responsible for just a fraction of the costs of this sewer extension project, which can be financed.

