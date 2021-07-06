Baltimore County postpones proposed legislation for Inspector General Oversight Board

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County officials announced Tuesday that they will be postponing legislation plans that would create an oversight board for the Office of the Inspector General.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski brought forth the proposal on Friday.

The Board was supposed to be composed of seven members and would meet at least once a year to review the Inspector General’s performance, policies, and procedures, in addition to reviewing complaints against them.

County spokesperson Sean Naron today issued the following statement

"Our administration is proud to be the most open, accessible and transparent in Baltimore County’s history. In just a few years we have taken unpreceded steps forward, including creating and expanding the County’s first-ever Inspector General," he said in the statement. "We remain committed to filling gaps in the current law to provide appropriate accountability measures, but we want to ensure all concerns are thoughtfully considered. In the coming weeks, we will engage a diverse group of expert stakeholders to review and strengthen proposed policies so that we can help ensure the success of this important office.”