Baltimore County Police unveil safe spaces for LGBTQ community

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure, especially in public spaces like businesses and schools.

Now, the Baltimore County Police Department is helping members of their LGBTQ+ community know they are in a safe space.

It's called the safe space initiative. Under the program, community members, businesses, schools, and organizations can display decals that identify them as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

The creator of the program, 18-year Baltimore County Police Department veteran Detective Jimmy Waites has also been named the first LGBTQ+ liaison for the department.

He hopes it will help people know they now have places to turn for help if they need it.

"I'm hoping that by me being upfront as a gay man and me being the liaison in the department, that anybody in the Baltimore County community that might feel uncomfortable coming forward to report an incident might feel more comfortable knowing that there's someone in this position that can help them that can guide them see them and hear them," Waites said.

Many local business owners like Judith Sherman. who owns Papers Plus, jumped on the idea and have already put decals up.

"I think it's important everywhere for there to be a safe space if somebody feels threatened and Baltimore County police came to me to see if I would put a decal in the window and I thought it was a fabulous program and I agreed immediately because no one should feel threatened," Sherman said.

BCPD also says although pride colors are prominent on the decals they're meant for everyone in the community to know where a safe space is in any instance of harassment or hate.