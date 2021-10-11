Watch
Baltimore County Police take part in second annual 'National Faith and Blue Weekend'

Baltimore County police participate in Faith &amp; Blue weekend
Posted at 8:01 PM, Oct 10, 2021
PIKESVILLE — The Baltimore County Police Department took part in several events over the weekend for the second annual “National Faith and Blue Weekend."

Its intended to reinforce connections between law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve through the reach of houses of worship.

Today, officers attended mass and a food drive at "Saint Charles Borromeo Parish" on Church Lane in Pikesville.

Tomorrow there will be a meet and greet at St. Agnes School.

That’s scheduled for 9:00 in the morning and It’ll last about an hour.

