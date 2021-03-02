Baltimore County Police still working to solve 25 year-old murder of Jody LeCornu

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police detectives are still working to solve a murder from 25-years ago.

Monday marked the anniversary of when 23-year-old Jody LeCornu was found shot to death inside her car along York Road.

Baltimore County Police Dept. Jody LeCornu

Detectives believe Jody stopped at the Mount Washington Tavern and Curb Shoppe Bar on Falls Road, before heading to the Drumcastle Shopping Center.

While sitting inside her car on the parking lot, Jody was approached by an unidentified man.

He happened to be the last person to see her alive.

Police say they have evidence showing the gunman reaching into Jody’s car and removing something.

Unfortunately, fingerprints provided no leads.

All investigators really know is that the killer fled in a white BMW.

If you have any information, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

