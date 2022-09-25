Watch Now
Baltimore County Police seek assistance in locating a potentially armed man

Baltimore County Police Department
Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 25, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY  — Baltimore County Police are seeking assistance in locating a man who was last seen on Saturday.

According to police, Rayner Whitaker, 46, may be in the Pikesville area in a white Lexus with a license plate number T1023339.

BCPD is concerned for his well being.

Police advise to not approach Whitaker as he may be armed.

If he is seen, citizens are told to contact 911 or call 410-307-2020.

