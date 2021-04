BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are searching for 11 year old Alaya Rose Hott who was last seen at around 6:24 p.m. in the 3300 block Wallford Drive.

She's 4'5, 70 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink pants, a dark blue jacket and a duffle bag. If seen or have info call 911 or PC12 at 410-887-7320.