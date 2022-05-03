Baltimore County Police searching for missing 10-year-old last seen in Essex area

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are looking for missing 10-year-old Jordyn McGraw.

She was last seen in the Essex area wearing eye glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike shoes.

McGraw is 4'10 and weighs about 80 lbs.

She also suffers from a hearing impariment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.