Man possibly armed with handgun missing in Baltimore County

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are looking for a man who they say may be armed with a handgun.
His name is Jingyi Deng. Investigators say he last seen in the Cockeysville area.
Police and his family are concerned for his well being. If you see him, you are urged to not approach him. Instead, call 911 or 410-887-1820.
