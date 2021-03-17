Baltimore County Police search for missing 73-year-old last seen March 12

TOWSON, Md — Update:

Bernard Emanuel has been located, according to police.

Baltimore County Police are asking for assistance in finding a missing 73-year-old man.

Bernard Emanuel was last seen on March 12 at his home in Milford Mill.

Police say he suffers from cognitive impairment and sometimes believes he is in Philadelphia.

Emanuel is known to walk several miles, which includes Security Square Mall where he was found last time.

Emanuel is around 5’9” and 170 pounds.

If seen call police at 410-887-1340 or 911.

