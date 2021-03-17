Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County Police search for missing 73-year-old last seen March 12

items.[0].image.alt
Baltimore County Police
Bernard Emanuel
Bernard Emanuel
Posted at 9:44 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 10:19:06-04

TOWSON, Md — Update:

Bernard Emanuel has been located, according to police.
-------
Baltimore County Police are asking for assistance in finding a missing 73-year-old man.

Bernard Emanuel was last seen on March 12 at his home in Milford Mill.

Police say he suffers from cognitive impairment and sometimes believes he is in Philadelphia.

Emanuel is known to walk several miles, which includes Security Square Mall where he was found last time.

Emanuel is around 5’9” and 170 pounds.

If seen call police at 410-887-1340 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020