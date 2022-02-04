Watch
Baltimore County Police search for burglar seen in smash-and-grab videos

Baltimore County Police
Posted at 12:35 PM, Feb 04, 2022
BALTIMORE — Police are searching for a man seen on video committing three smash-and-grab style burglaries across Baltimore County.

The break-ins occurred January 29 between 3 and 5am at businesses in the Towson, Wilkens, and Parkville precincts.

Officials say the suspect either kicked in the door or tossed a brick through the window of the businesses to get inside.

He would then steal things such as sodas and ransack the cash registers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.

