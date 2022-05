BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, Baltimore County Police announced Monday.

According to police, Delroy J Scott used several social media accounts, to solicit minors as young as 8-years-old.

Detectives are seeking anyone who may have been aware of a minor that was in contact with him.

If so, contact Baltimore County’s Crimes Against Children’s Unit at 410-887-7720.