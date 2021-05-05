Watch
Baltimore County Police rescue trapped baby bunnies

Baltimore County Police
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 05, 2021
Oh Bunny!

Baltimore County officers saved two baby bunnies this afternoon from getting trapped underneath an AC unit and concrete barrier!

The bunnies were happily reunited with their mother after the rescue!

