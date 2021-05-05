Baltimore County Police rescue trapped baby bunnies

Oh Bunny!
Baltimore County officers saved two baby bunnies this afternoon from getting trapped underneath an AC unit and concrete barrier!
The bunnies were happily reunited with their mother after the rescue!
