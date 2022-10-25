Baltimore County Police provide tips to protect against 'vehicle warm-up thefts'

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police warn residents against leaving their car unattended while it warms up during colder weather.

Police use the term "warm-up theft," and it describes the stealing of a car that has been left running and unattended. These thefts usually happen outside a home, apartment building or convenience store.

They are crimes of opportunity and crimes that are preventable according to police.

Here are some tips to provide safe alternatives and remind people of the potential looming threat:

Turn your car off, never leave your car running unattended.

In cold weather, warm up with your car: grab a hot cup of coffee, gloves, and a blanket. It shouldn’t take long – most cars warm up in a matter of minutes.

Always take your keys/FOB.

Park in an enclosed garage whenever possible.

Lock your doors every single time.

Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood to call 911.