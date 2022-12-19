Watch Now
Baltimore County Police provide list of transaction safe zones

Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 17:40:25-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Holidays can be stressful when it comes to gift shopping. If you plan on making a purchase in person and need a safe place to meet, the Baltimore County Police Department has you covered.

Transactions can be made at your local precinct.

To find your precinct click here.

The list of safe zones can be found below.

