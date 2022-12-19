Baltimore County Police provide list of transaction safe zones

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Holidays can be stressful when it comes to gift shopping. If you plan on making a purchase in person and need a safe place to meet, the Baltimore County Police Department has you covered.
Transactions can be made at your local precinct.
To find your precinct click here.
The list of safe zones can be found below.
Did you find that perfect 🎁 online? Plan to make the purchase in person? Need a safe place to meet? #BCoPD is here to help. Make the transaction at your local police precinct. To find your precinct go to: https://t.co/eNhnGhnqns pic.twitter.com/b9S9CfsPwe— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 17, 2022