Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County Police need your help locating missing 16-year-old girl

Madison Ward
Baltimore County Police Department
Madison Ward
Posted at 7:58 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 19:58:06-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are looking for 16-year-old Madison Ward in the Hereford area.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ward was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants and a red cask on her right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019