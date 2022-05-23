Baltimore County Police need your help locating missing 16-year-old girl

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are looking for 16-year-old Madison Ward in the Hereford area.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ward was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants and a red cask on her right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

