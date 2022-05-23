Baltimore County Police need your help locating missing 16-year-old girl

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are looking for 16-year-old Madison Ward in the Hereford area.
She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Ward was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants and a red cask on her right wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
#CriticalMissing 16-year-old Madison Ward (5’4 110lbs) last seen in the Hereford area She has brown hair and brown eyes. Wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants, red cask on right wrist. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 pic.twitter.com/HRC9LJDEgM— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 23, 2022
Crews are in the area of Hereford High School near the NCR trail actively searching for missing female. Search currently underway with utilization of drone, ATV, and ground units. DT 1828 *TA pic.twitter.com/QQf7N51uln— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 23, 2022