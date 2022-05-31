Baltimore County Police need your help locating a missing man

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are looking for missing 28-year-old Marcus Vann-Garrison.
He is 5'11 and was last seen in the Park Heights area wearing a gray shirt, black pants and tan boots.
His cell phone was found in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
