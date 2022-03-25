Watch
Baltimore County Police need your help locating a missing 74-year-old woman

Cynthia Pullen-Carrol
Posted at 3:09 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 15:15:06-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are looking for missing 74-year-old Cynthia Pullen-Carrol.

She was last seen in the Pikesville area according to reports.

Carrol is 5'3 and weight about 120lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

