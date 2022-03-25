Baltimore County Police need your help locating a missing 74-year-old woman

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are looking for missing 74-year-old Cynthia Pullen-Carrol.
She was last seen in the Pikesville area according to reports.
Carrol is 5'3 and weight about 120lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
