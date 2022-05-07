Watch
Baltimore County Police need your help locating a missing 22-year-old woman

Baltimore County Police Department
Posted at 12:42 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 12:42:33-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police needs your help in locating a missing 22-year-old woman last seen in the Randallstown area.

Georgia Holloway is 4’11, weighing approximately 130 lbs. Holloway was last seen with pink hair and wearing a pink plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

