Baltimore County Police need your help identifying/checking the well-being of three people

Posted at 7:39 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 19:40:32-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police need your help in identifying three people in reference to a well-being check.

These three individuals were last seen Saturday in the area of Eastern Avenue at 1 a.m.

A police spokesperson says officers are looking into the well-being of the child and the woman in the photos. The male appears to just be in their company. We are looking to identify everyone pictured.

As of right now, the investigation is on-going. We will provide an update when more information is released.

