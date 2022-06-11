Baltimore County Police need your help identifying/checking the well-being of three people

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police need your help in identifying three people in reference to a well-being check.
These three individuals were last seen Saturday in the area of Eastern Avenue at 1 a.m.
A police spokesperson says officers are looking into the well-being of the child and the woman in the photos. The male appears to just be in their company. We are looking to identify everyone pictured.
As of right now, the investigation is on-going. We will provide an update when more information is released.
🚨🚨#BCoPD needs your assistance! Help us identify/check on the well being of persons pictured below. Last seen in the area of Eastern Ave 21224 today at 1am. Please call 911 or (410) 307-2020 with any information ^GB🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/6qsOMtSkxV— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 11, 2022