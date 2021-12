ESSEX — On December 27, at approximately 1 p.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to the Unit block of Moline Circle for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they located the victim 32-year-old Dominic Thornton. Medics transported Thornton to an area hospital where he died from his injury.

Homicide detectives arrested 24-year-old Diamond A. Dingle for first-degree murder. Dingle is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.