DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing infant last seen Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m.

6 day old Azani Parks was last seen in the 2000 block of Paulette Road in Dundalk. The adult with Azani is believed to be on foot. He is 5’7” 140 lbs.

If located please call 911 or 410-307-2020.