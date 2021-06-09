Missing 82-year-old man in Baltimore County found safe

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Mr. Kahl has been located and is safe.

Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing 82-year-old man, Marvin Matthew Kahl Sr. out of concern for his well-being.

The man was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve sweater, a white t-shirt and blue jeans and may have a bandage on his head.

He's about 5'9" and weighs roughly 165 pounds; he is known to frequent the Middle River area near Eastern Avenue.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Kahl, police are asking you to please call 410-307-2020 with that information.