BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police looking for missing 74-year-old Cynthia Pullen who was last seen on Thursday at around 1 p.m. in the 8600 block of Liberty Road.

She is 5 foot 3 inches and was wearing a black jacket, black pants, pink hat and black crocs.

She may be suffering emotional distress. If you see her call 911 or police at 410-887-1279.