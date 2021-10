BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are looking for missing 17-year-old Brooke Jones who was last seen on Thursday at around 2:30 p.m. in the unit block of Cedar Avenue.

She is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans, blue shirt, black sandals, black purse and a white cloth bracelet. She also has a tattoo on her left arm.

If you see her, call 911 or police at 410-887-2361.