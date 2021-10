BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Have you seen her?

Baltimore County Police are looking for 16-year-old Keira Jones-Dollinger who was last seen on Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. from the 300 block of Candry Terrace.

She is 5 feet 4 inches and 185 pounds.

If you see her or have info, please call 911 or police at 410-887-0220.