DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old Joshua Rashaad Rogers.

He's 5 feet 2 inches and 140 pounds and was last seen this morning at around 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of Yorkway in Dundalk wearing a dark colored jacket and black pants.

If seen or you have info call 911 or 410-307-2020