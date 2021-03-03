Baltimore County Police looking for a suspect connected to several burglaries

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are looking for a suspect they say is connected to several burglaries.

According to police, on December 10, just before 4 a.m., 27-year-old Donte Travis Sanders broke into the Shell gas station located in the 700 block of N. Rolling Road and stole an ATM. He was captured on surveillance camera committing the crime.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sanders or have any additional information, you are asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.