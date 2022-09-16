Baltimore County Police investigating Windsor Mill shooting

WINDSOR MILL — Baltimore County's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Windsor Mill early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Elesmere Drive on September 16 at 12:15a.m. and located an 18 year-old male shooting victim.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone who may have information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers