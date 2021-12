DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating what led to a December 16 car crash that left two people dead.

Around 2:30 that morning, Joshua Bandoo,19, crashed his Honda Civic into a utility pole around Merritt Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

He and a passenger, 20-year-old Colby Boyd, died on scene. Three others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.