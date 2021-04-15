Baltimore County Police investigating reports of suspicious man in a van luring children

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County detectives are investigating at least two recent reports of a suspicious man in a van approaching children.

The latest incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, on Walden Circle in the Woodlawn area.

A masked gunman driving a white van allegedly approached a group of children and ordered them into the vehicle.

Another report came in Sunday at about 6 p.m., when the driver tried luring a 12-year-old in the 8600 block of Windsor Mill Road.

In both cases, the children refused.

The van in Sunday's incident is described as a GMC Savana.

Here's a picture of it.

Baltimore County Police

If you have any information please call 911 or 410-307-2020.

