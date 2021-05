REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in the 12000 block of Reisterstown Road.

Just after 10 p.m. a man was found at the location shot multiple times in the upper body.

He's currently listed in stable condition.

No potential motive or suspect ha been released.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020. You could be eligible for a cash reward.