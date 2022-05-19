Watch
Baltimore County Police investigating fatal crash on York Road

aceshot/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Posted at 4:52 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 16:52:15-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured.

Wednesday evening around 6:15, a 2009 Daimler Smart car was traveling north on York Road approaching Coachmans Way. The Daimler crossed over the double yellow center line into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe.

55-year-old Paul Roberts, the driver of the Daimler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues to investigate this incident.

