Baltimore County Police investigating fatal crash on York Road

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured.

Wednesday evening around 6:15, a 2009 Daimler Smart car was traveling north on York Road approaching Coachmans Way. The Daimler crossed over the double yellow center line into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe.

55-year-old Paul Roberts, the driver of the Daimler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues to investigate this incident.