Baltimore County Police investigating early morning shooting in Downtown Towson

TOWSON — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Downtown Towson early Sunday morning.

According to police, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers from the Towson precinct were in the 500 block of York Road when they noticed individuals involved in a physical altercation.

During the fight, one of the individuals involved retrieved a handgun and discharged several rounds.

The individual was chased by several officers and quickly taken into custody.

23 year-old Nicholas Taylor is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police later learned Sunday afternoon that an individual had been struck by gunfire.

The adult male was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident appears to be isolated to the group of individuals that were fighting and is not a ransom act of violence according to police.

There is no outstanding threat to the community.

