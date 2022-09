COCKEYSVILLE — Baltimore County Police are investigating a double stabbing in Cockeysville Sunday evening.

According to police, at 7:25p.m., officers received a call for a stabbing in the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane.

When police arrived, two victims suffering from puncture wounds were located.

The victims were transported to a hospital by ambulance for their injuries.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.