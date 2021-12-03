Baltimore County Police investigating circumstances surrounding Thursday night shooting

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday at around 8 p.m.

Police responded to the 200 block of Highfalcon Road and found a person with a gunshot wound. They later learned that the victim was not alone when they were shot.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.