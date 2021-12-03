Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County Police investigating circumstances surrounding Thursday night shooting

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 16:59:57-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday at around 8 p.m.

Police responded to the 200 block of Highfalcon Road and found a person with a gunshot wound. They later learned that the victim was not alone when they were shot.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019