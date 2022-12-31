Watch Now
Baltimore County Police investigate fatal shooting in Milford Mill

WMAR/Chris Verri
Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 31, 2022
MILFORD MILL, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide in Milford Mill Saturday.

It all happened shortly before 2 a.m. when officers responded to the unit block of Radbourn Court for a disturbance report.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Antwoine Hutcherson suffering from a gunshot wound. Hutcherson died from those injuries.

As this remains an ongoing investigation, homicide detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

