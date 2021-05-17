Watch
Baltimore County Police continue to investigate a deadly overnight shooting Sunday

Jeff Hager
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 12:50 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 12:50:32-04

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police continue to investigate a deadly overnight shooting Sunday.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. and found the victim shot in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive.

The unnamed victim died a short time later at the hospital.

Detectives believe a large crowd was outside when the shooting occurred, although no potential leads or suspects have been developed thus far.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

