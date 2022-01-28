Baltimore County Police arrests a man in connection to a burglary in Hanover

HANOVER, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested a Columbia man in connection with a burglary in that happened Hanover Thursday.

Officers responded to Artwell’s Body where a suspect smashed a glass display case and stole approximately $42,000 worth of merchandise.

Detectives spotted 55-year-old Thomas Brown, who matched the description, attempting to leave the scene in a taxi.

Police stopped the taxi and positively identified Brown as the suspect involved in the robbery.

All of the merchandise has been recovered.